Vikings

"A real weapon": What Vikings' brass is saying about 1st-round pick WR Jordan Addison

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' brass is high on the team's first-round selection, wide receiver Jordan Addison. 

Head coach Kevin O'Connell says the team is "very fortunate" that the USC receiver was available at No. 23. Addison was among a run of four receivers chosen in the latter half of the first round. 

"A really great scenario for the Minnesota Vikings. We added a really good player, an impact player at a very, very important position that continues to be a major position in our league as this game continues to evolve," O'Connell said. 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs after a catch during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans on November 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

O'Connell says Addison was both the best player available and provided a true "impact player" at a position of need.

"Combining him with our skill group as a whole, we feel like we're going to be able to attack some premier match-ups," O'Connell said. "Go win some one-on-ones and try to dictate that way if people want to try and defend us in certain kinds of ways. We feel like we've added a real weapon to combat that."

O'Connell is heard calling Addison a "day 1 starter" in a video posted of the draft room.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says Addison was somebody the team targeted early in the process. 

"Separation, sense in space, it's natural to him. A really good football player. Quiet, hard working, elevates those around him, he fits in our culture really well, so we're excited to add him," Adofo-Mensah said. 

Meanwhile, Addison says he's ready to "get to work."

In the coming rounds, the Vikings have limited picks and a lot of needs. Adofo-Mensah could try to get back into the second round for another early impact player. 

First published on April 28, 2023 / 8:47 AM

