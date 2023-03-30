MLB 2023: How to watch baseball this year, from Opening Day to the World Series

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's Opening Day -- let's play ball! With all 30 Major League Baseball teams playing in today's baseball extravaganza, there are a whopping 15 matches to tune into. Between nationally televised games airing across five channels, local games only airing on certain regional sports networks and streamers stepping up to the plate in recent years, keeping up with your favorite team this year may be more complicated than America's pastime itself.

If you're hoping to hit it out of the park and watch every MLB game in 2023, then you're in the right place. Here's what you need to know about how to watch baseball today.

The best way to watch the 2023 MLB season:

DirecTV Stream, $100 monthly

2023 MLB Opening Day schedule

Here's the entire 2023 MLB Opening Day schedule, complete with pitching matchups:

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals: 1:05 p.m. ET, Max Fried (ATL) vs. Patrick Corbin (WAS)

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET, Logan Webb (SFG) vs. Gerrit Cole (NYY)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: 2:10 p.m. ET, Kyle Gibson (BAL) vs. Corey Kluber (BOS)

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: 2:20 p.m. ET, Corbin Burnes (MIL) vs. Marcus Stroman (CHC)

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays: 3:10 p.m. ET, Eduardo Rodriguez (DET) vs. Shane McClanahan (TB)

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers: 4:05 p.m. ET, Aaron Nola (PHI) vs. Jacob deGrom (TEX)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: 4:10 p.m. ET, Mitch Keller (PIT) vs. Hunter Greene (CIN)

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: 4:10 p.m. ET, German Márquez vs. Blake Snell (SD)

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals: 4:10 p.m. ET, Alek Manoah (TOR) vs. Miles Mikolas (STL)

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals: 4:10 p.m. ET, Pablo López (MIN) vs. Zack Greinke (KC)

New York Mets at Miami Marlins: 4:10 p.m. ET, Max Scherzer (NYM) vs. Sandy Alcantara (MIA)

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros: 7:08 p.m. ET, Dylan Cease (CHW) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics: 10:07 p.m. ET, Shohei Ohtani (LAA) vs. Kyle Muller (OAK)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers: 10:10 p.m. ET, Zac Gallen (ARI) vs. Julio Urías (LAD)

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners: 10:10 p.m. ET, Shane Bieber (CLE) vs. Luis Castillo (SEA)

How to watch the 2023 MLB season

This MLB season, nationally televised games will air on Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network. If you just want to catch nationally televised games, you're all set. But if you want to tune into your local team's games, things get far more complicated.

To catch local games, you'll need access to your regional sports network (RSN). Plus, this season sees the continuation of partnerships between MLB and NBC with an exclusive Sunday Morning MLB package, and Apple TV+ as the streaming home for "Friday Night Baseball."

Confused? You're not alone. We've broken down all the ways you can watch MLB in 2023 below, from old-school cable packages and digital antennas to streaming subscriptions.

DirecTV Stream

Our recommendation for the Bleacher Creature-level baseball fan? DirecTV Stream's "Choice" tier. The no-contract live tv streaming service offers FS1, TBS, ESPN and MLB Network, along with your local channels, including Fox and your regional sports network (you can look up which RSNs are available to you here).

Essentially, every in-network and nationally televised game is yours for $100 monthly with a DirecTV "Choice" tier subscription or higher.

DirecTV Stream, $100 monthly

MLB.TV

If you're solely interested in baseball, MLB.TV may be the most direct and best streaming option for you. With an MLB.TV subscription, you can access an expanded library of premium content -- including documentaries, classic programs and World Series films -- plus stream full game archives of past seasons and watch select 2023 Spring Training games live.

There's just one major caveat: If you're a true cord-cutter (meaning, you don't have a TV provider), then you can't watch the games live. (Local-TV blackouts will apply to MLB.TV users who do have TV providers, so, truly, there's no perfect option here.)

For all subscribers, games will be available to stream on MLB.TV 90 minutes after they conclude. Archived action is still a lot of action -- and it's all in one place. An MLB.TV subscription to the Offseason Package is currently available for $25. (The subscription will expire before the start of 2022 MLB Spring Training.) An annual subscription to MLB.TV is $10 off right now for a limited time and costs $130 for the year.

MLB.TV, $25 and up

Sling TV

Sling TV is a great, budget-friendly streaming option for baseball fans. For $60 per month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers access to more than 40 channels, including ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels) making it easy to catch most MLB games. You even have the option of adding an MLB Network subscription with their sports add-ons for $11 extra.

Right now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers half-off their first month. Meaning you can check out the no-contract platform for just $30 for your first month.

Sling TV Orange & Blue, $30 (reduced from $60) for your first month

Amplified HDTV antenna



For just $22, this antenna will deliver live Fox-aired MLB games to your TV -- plus everything else offered by the other free, digital channels in your area. No subscription, no monthly fee. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

This HDTV antenna, an Amazon best seller, claims a 200-mile range and comes with an 17-foot-long coaxial cable. Rated 4 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Amplified HDTV antenna, $22 after coupon (reduced from $27)

How to stream MLB 2023

On top of nationally broadcast games and locally broadcast games, there's also Apple TV+'s "Friday Night Baseball" and Peacock's "MLB Sunday Leadoff" to keep up with!

How to watch 'Friday Night Baseball' on Apple TV+

Apple and Major League Baseball are teaming up again this season to bring subscribers "Friday Night Baseball," a weekly double-header with pre- and post-game programming. Subscribers will also get access to "marquee games" without broadcast restrictions from any Apple TV device.

US fans will also be able to watch "MLB Big Inning," a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the season, and will gain access to a new, 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games and more. The new partnership also includes on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content.

Apple TV+ is available for $7 per month, making it the cheapest option for streaming MLB content on this list. If you've recently purchased an eligible Apple device, you can get three months of the streaming platform totally free. New subscribers can try Apple TV+ free for seven days.

Apple TV+, $7 monthly

Apple TV 4K

If you don't have an Apple TV box yet -- or have an older box that doesn't support 4K streams -- it's time for a home media box upgrade. This Apple TV features 4K, high-frame-rate HDR with Dolby Vision plus Dolby Atmos sound. It comes with a Siri remote.

Apple TV 4K (32 GB), $160 (reduced from $179)

How to watch 'MLB Sunday Leadoff' on Peacock

NBCUniversal's streaming service is taking over Sunday morning baseball once again this season. Beginning on Apr. 23, with the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Colorado Rockies, Peacock will stream 19 NBC Sports-produced baseball games through the Sept. 3. Each game will also feature NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-game shows on Peacock.

Premium Peacock subscribers also enjoy access to live events via Premier League and WWE Network, plus motorsports, tennis, track and field, golf games and more.

Peacock has two tiers -- an ad-supported, premium tier for $5 monthly or $50 annually or an ad-free premium tier for $10 monthly or $100 annually. For access to live sports, you'll need a premium subscription.

Peacock, $5 and up per month

Best TV deals ahead of the 2023 MLB season



If you're looking to create the ultimate at-home sports-watching experience, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on great TVs for watching sports, TV stands, wall mounts and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV: $1,797

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,797 (regularly $3,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: $1,698



The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $800

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price. This deal is exclusively for Prime members, but non-Prime shoppers can still get the TV on sale for $800.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" TCL Roku smart TV: $368



This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $340



A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and seven feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $340 (reduced from $520)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $1,168

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $1,168

Soundbar and speaker system deals ahead of the MLB season 2023

Looking to upgrade your sound system ahead of the baseball season? We've got you covered. The right TV speakers should have your watch party feeling (and sounding) like you're cheering on your favorite team from the stands, instead of on your couch.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar

Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue, so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar, $360 (reduced from $400)

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and voice assistant

For an upgraded experience, try this option. It offers 3D surround sound that fires from the front, side and above, and can be controlled with your voice via Alexa. It connects to your TV with either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and yes, it can create a surround sound system.

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and voice assistant, $700

Roku Streambar



If your entire TV experience needs to be upgraded, consider a Roku Streambar. It's a Roku streaming device and soundbar all in one. The soundbar uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. And if you want to take things to the next level, Roku makes add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar, for an upgraded surround sound experience.

"I purchased [the Roku Streambar] because of its compact design and the audio mix coming from my LG TV made watching movies impossible," an Amazon customer says. "The Streambar solved my audio problem. I can now watch movies without turning the volume up for dialogue and down for action sequences. I also like the upgradeability of this device with wireless speakers and a subwoofer, which I'm sure I'll take advantage of over time."

Roku Streambar, $125 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streambar with subwoofer, $305

Roku Streambar surround set, $275

Vizio Elevate soundbar

This soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS has 18 high-performance speakers. Its adaptive-height speakers automatically rotate to optimize your audio experience. Four of its speakers face up for an enveloping sound. It's voice-controlled via Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

Vizio Elevate soundbar, $699 (reduced from $1,100)

Platin Monaco 5.1.2 sound system

For a cinema-worthy audio experience without a complex set up, Platin's Monaco 5.1.2 system may be right for you. Featuring WiSA HT Certified and Dolby Atmos enabled speakers, this ultra luxe, sleek system will have you ready to enjoy courtside-level audio in mere minutes with a combination of processing, wireless connectivity and true up-firing channels that'll provide an immersive and spatial sound arena.

"This system is incredible...no other way to put it," one reviewer raved. "I bought it for my den, and after the ease of set up, the superior sound quality, and amazing customer service, I just ordered another set for my living room! First, and probably the biggest initial selling point is, of course, the wireless feature. It works flawlessly. It's just as easy as advertised...plug in the speakers, plug in the Soundsend, download the app, and a minute later you've got beautiful, full sound. I have it set up as a 7.1 currently, but I ordered tall speaker stands to put behind my tv so I can use two speakers as height speakers, so I'll get 5.1.2, which will be perfect for Atmos. Looking forward to that!"

While the Monaco 5.1.2 sound system is the priciest option on this list, right now you can score this system on sale for $200 off at Amazon, and have it delivered well before the Championship Game.

Platin Monaco 5.1.2 sound system, $1,299 (reduced from $1,499)

