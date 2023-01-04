2023 Premier League: How to stream every soccer game

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The Premier League -- also known as the English Premier League, or EPL -- is back for the new year. If you're interested in keeping up with the most popular soccer league in the world, then this guide is for you. Keep reading for everything you need to know about how to watch Premier League matches.

How long is the Premier League season?

The EPL's season runs for nine months, typically from August to May. In that time, England's top 20 football teams each play 38 matches in a battle for the title of English champions. Following a six-week break for the World Cup, Premier League matches resumed for the 22/23 season on Dec. 26.

For the full Premier League game schedule, check out our sister site CBS Sports.

Between the current NFL season and Premier League soccer, there's a ton of sports to tune into in the next few months. So, be sure to keep reading until the end to check out our recommendations for the best streaming sales at retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

How to watch Premier League games in the U.S.

CLIVE MASON / Getty Images

Here are some of the best ways to watch Premier League soccer games, including cable, antennas and paid streaming subscriptions.

NBC Sports

NBC Sports Group currently has exclusive rights to the Premier League in the US and will air all 380 games of the season across its suite of channels -- games are broken up between NBC, CNBC, USA and Peacock.

To catch every Premier League game live, you'll need to have some combination of Peacock plus a live TV streaming service. Confused? Don't sweat it. Check out all the ways you can watch Premier League games below.

Stream Premier League on Peacock

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Starting at just $5 per month, there's no denying that Peacock is definitely the least-complicated, most budget-friendly way to keep up with the Premier League. Unfortunately, not every Premier League game streams live on Peacock. But you can watch every game on-demand after it airs.

To see the full schedule of when (and where) every EPL match is streaming, check out our sister site CBS Sports.

While Peacock offers some of its content entirely free, to stream Premier League games, you'll need a premium subscription. There are two tiers of Peacock Premium: the $5 per month ad-supported tier, and the $10 per month ad-free option.

Premier League on Peacock Premium, $5 and up per month

Sling TV

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For the Premier League, Sling's Blue tier will get you both NBC and USA at a relative bargain of $40 a month.

Plus, Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the Blue tier. There's no long-term contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Sling TV (Blue tier), $40 per month

FuboTV

NAOMI BAKER / Getty Images

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every channel fans could need -- including NBC, CNBC, USA and Telemundo. Packages also include CBS, ESPN, NFL RedZone and more. In addition to soccer, FuboTV offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

DirecTV Stream

EDDIE KEOGH / Getty Images

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks a Premier League fan could want, including NBC, CNBC, USA, Telemundo and Universo.

Plus, if you're an American football fan as well, DirecTV Stream has almost everything you'd need to watch every game of the NFL season. DirecTV Stream's Entertainment tier (the least expensive one) also offers Fox, FS1, ESPN and more for $70 a month.

Right now, you can save $30 over your first three months when you enter promo code SCORE at checkout.

DirecTV Stream (Entertainment) tier, $70 per month

Hulu + Live TV



EDDIE KEOGH / Getty Images

A $70 monthly subscription to Hulu + Live TV offers access to NBC, USA and Telemundo, making it super easy for regular Hulu users to tune into Premier League action.

Hulu + Live TV, $70 and up per month

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna

Amazon

If you want to catch games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free TV coverage in your area. That means you'll be able to tune in to Premier League games shown on NBC or Telemundo. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $39)

Best deals on TVs

Looking to upgrade your home theater set-up for your next Premier League watch party? We've got you covered.

Get the Samsung 'The Frame' TV on sale now

Samsung

When you're not streaming shows or movies on Samsung "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

The 2022 model has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the 2021 model. And like the 2021 model, the latest version upscales TV and movies to 4K. The 2022 "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,397 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,568 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,999 (reduced from $3,000)

Best budget Roku TV deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV for the the new year? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

75" Vizio QLED 4K smart TV: $798

Walmart

This 4.6-star-rated television features 4K upscaling with Dolby Vision HDR, 32 active dimming zones, pixel-level brightness adjustment, and a gaming mode designed to reduce lag. Includes a voice remote.

We've seen most Walmart TV deals sell out really fast this season, so if you're interested in scoring a top-rated Vizio television at a big discount, you'll want to act now.

75" Vizio 4K QLED, $798 (reduced from $998)

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame," features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

Hurry -- this popular picture frame TV deal is running out of stock.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $2,197 (regularly $3,000)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV



Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)

