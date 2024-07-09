The bestselling gaming mouse-keyboard set on Amazon is under $40 ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Redragon

If you're a PC gamer, you already know how expensive gaming mice and keyboards can be. But with Prime Day 2024 right around the corner, you don't have to empty your pockets to upgrade your setup.

The Redragon S101 gaming keyboard and mouse value combo set is currently discounted by 10% thanks to a clippable coupon applied at checkout. That makes it just $36 for both an LED keyboard and mouse that should match your fun gamer aesthetic while helping you work on your sniping skills in your favorite first-person shooter video game.

Once you've gotten the peripherals you need, consider adding a gaming chair or a gaming desk.

Redragon S101 gaming keyboard and mouse value combo set

Amazon

Gaming mice and keyboards can routinely go for hundreds of dollars. But they don't have to, as evidenced by this Redragon keyboard and mouse combo. It's got everything you need to take your gaming to the next level without spending a fortune. Normally an already-reasonable $40 at Amazon, you can clip the on-page coupon now for 10% off to get both items in a combo package for $36 ahead of Prime Day 2024.

The keyboard is black with RGB backlighting you can customize to your liking. In addition to its full set of keys (including a numpad), it features 12 multimedia keys and eight control keys, so you can easily manage settings on the fly.

The mouse has a fun red lighting scheme that stays on while you move it (don't worry, you can turn it off if you want) and matches the keyboard's vibe. It's got adjustable DPI settings as well, so you can fine-tune its sensitivity to your playstyle. And with 6 programmable buttons, you can assign all your favorite commands and macros.

The best part? This combo is compatible with pretty much any Windows setup, so you don't have to worry about compatibility issues. And with the ergonomic design and durable construction, you can game in comfort for hours on end.

If you need a high-quality gaming keyboard and mouse that won't cost you an arm and a leg, this Redragon combo is definitely worth checking out.

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.