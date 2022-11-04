Low pressure system could bring rain to South Florida for Election Day

MIAMI -- We've been watching the tropics very closely and are monitoring a system that is expected to develop off Florida's coast next week that could bring rain to the region just in time for election day.

At this point, models differ quite a bit as to what will form: will it be tropical or non-tropical?

Even though it is late in the hurricane season, a named tropical storm is still possible.

A low-pressure system could bring rain to South Florida on Nov. 8 as people are going to the polls. CBS 4

If it does form, it would take the next name on the list, and that is Nichole.

Whatever develops, South Florida can expect rain at times with gusty winds from the north/northeast.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, which is election day, looks to be mostly cloudy with showers and temperatures that will only reach the lower 80s.

Winds could gust between 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Tuesday is likely to be an Alert Day, which means you will want to watch the weather for changes