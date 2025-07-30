Another sweltering South Florida day, chance of inland afternoon showers

Another sizzling day across South Florida with highs soaring to the low 90s and "feels-like" temperatures in the triple-digits.

Wednesday got off to a warm and steamy start with temperatures in the low 80s and "feels-like" temps in the low 90s.

While the morning will be mainly dry, around midday and in the afternoon a few showers and storms will be possible.

If you are outdoors, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or inside in the air conditioning. NEXT Weather

Florida's lobster mini-season is underway and Mother Nature is cooperating as there are no alerts or advisories for boaters. Boaters over the Atlantic waters can expect light winds out of the south at 5 knots with seas of 2 feet or less and smooth conditions on the bays. Boaters in the Keys can expect light winds out of the southeast at 5 knots with seas around 1 feet and smooth conditions nearshore.

For beachgoers, there is a low risk of rip currents and the UV index is extreme.

Thursday stays hot and humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s and "feels-like" temperatures in the low 100s. Heat advisories may be issued by the National Weather Service if the heat indices reach 105 degrees for two hours or longer. The chance of rain will remain at 20% with spotty showers possible.

The sweltering heat sticks around through the weekend as highs remain in the low 90s and "feels-like" temperatures continue in the triple-digits. The chance of rain will stay low as high pressure remains in control. Some showers and a few storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.

The chance of rain increases early next week.