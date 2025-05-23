Strong storms and damaging winds possible in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward in the afternoon

South Florida is bracing for potentially strong storms this afternoon and early evening, including heavy rainfall and localized flooding in some areas.

The NEXT Weather Team has issued NEXT Weather Alert Day for Friday. The main concern will be storms which could contain damaging wind, hail, and isolated heavy downpours.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says the most active period for stormy weather will be from noon through 8 p.m.

Active period for storm activity. NEXT Weather

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Miami-Dade and Broward at a marginal risk for isolated strong storms on Friday. The heating of the day will help fuel those storms. Friday afternoon highs will be around 90 degrees.

While the risk level is marginal, the lowest on the SPC's five-tier scale, residents are urged to stay weather-aware, especially during peak storm times.

Outdoor plans and commutes could be impacted by sudden downpours or localized severe conditions.

The heat continues through Memorial Day Weekend with afternoon highs near 90 degrees and "feels like" temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The chance of rain is 30% for scattered showers and storms.