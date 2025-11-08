Warm and dry weekend across South Florida ahead of next week's cold front filled with Arctic air

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a warm and mostly dry weekend across South Florida.

There is a slight chance of storms popping up on Saturday, early afternoon through early evening. If they develop, most of the storms will blow through Broward and northern Miami-Dade Counties.

A cold front pulling Arctic air south will push through Florida on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Early morning temperatures on Tuesday will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Daytime temperatures will climb into the mid-70s.

The morning temperatures will rebound to near normal temperatures by the end of the week.