South Florida will be dry, breezy as rainy season officially ends

Wednesday will be mainly dry and breezy as the rainy season officially comes to an end.

The day starts comfortably with mostly low to mid-70s. Only a few isolated showers are possible. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. The breeze will build, and gusts could reach 15 to 20 mph.

The strong winds are leading to hazardous beach and boating conditions. There is a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, and it is not safe to go swimming.

In addition, small craft should exercise caution along the Keys waters due to gusty winds and choppy conditions nearshore. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters.

The chance of rain will increase on Thursday with the potential for spotty showers as the dry season kicks off in South Florida.

A front will move through and bring plenty of low-level moisture. Dry air will remain in place in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere, which inhibits widespread thunderstorm development. An isolated downpour cannot be ruled out as the front sweeps through.

It will be drier and breezy on Friday with low rain chances through Saturday.

Late weekend into early next week, the chance of rain will rise due to another frontal boundary that will lead to an uptick in moisture. Scattered showers will be possible. Lows will be comfortable in the low to mid 70s. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.