South Florida greets Easter Sunday with gusty breezes coming off the Atlantic Ocean

Easter Sunday will see a gusty breeze throughout much of the day. The wind will be coming right off the ocean and pushing through the metro areas and the Keys with gusts near 30 mph.

This will keep the high risk of rip currents along the beaches in place along with a small craft advisory for the South Florida waters.

CBS News Miami

The dry weather pattern continues Sunday and this week. While much of the area remains dry, a stray shower can't be ruled out with the breeze picking up just enough moisture to push a few showers through the area Sunday morning. Dry and warm weather is expected this afternoon with highs around 82 degrees.

A lighter breeze is expected this week improving marine conditions by Tuesday. With a lighter breeze the temperatures will have a chance to warm up a degree or two to 84 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the middle 70s.

Wind speeds increase later this week with gusts again back to near 30 mph. A slight increase in moisture is expected by the end of the week and next weekend, increasing rain chances slightly.