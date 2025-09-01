Scattered afternoon showers across South Florida for Labor Day

South Florida's wet weather pattern from the weekend continues for Labor Day as the NEXT Weather team is tracking another round of scattered showers and storms.

While the chance of rain will be isolated to the Florida Keys for the early morning hours, scattered showers and storms will move into Miami-Dade and Broward around midday and last through the early afternoon.

Some of the downpours could be on the heavier side, bringing a minor flood risk for the metro areas in both counties. This flood risk will continue throughout the week as daily rain chances are between 50-60%.

Highs will make it into the lower 90s each day ahead of showers and storms.

Beachgoers can expect a low rip current risk and water temperatures in the upper 80s. While there are no official marine alerts for the Atlantic and the Florida Keys, boaters might have to compete with a few storms out on the water, especially in the Keys.