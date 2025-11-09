Rainy Sunday afternoon expected across South Florida ahead of Tuesday's arctic-fueled cold front

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy afternoon across Southeast Florida.

As the temperatures rise today, storms will pop up across Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. The highest chance of rain starts early in the afternoon and lasts into the early evening hours.

A frontal boundary sweeping southward on Monday will dry out the atmosphere for the rest of the week. Behind the front is arctic air that will create a cool start to the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Low temperatures on Tuesday will start in the mid-40s and low 50s. Daytime warming will push temps back to the mid-70s.

The cooldown will only last a few days.