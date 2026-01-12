Nurses strike begins in New York City as thousands walk off jobs at major hospitals

The largest nurses strike in New York City history has started after negotiators for five major hospitals and the state nurses union failed to agree to a new contract by Monday's deadline.

The New York State Nurses Association said nearly 15,000 nurses are now walking off their jobs at five privately-run hospitals: Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West, Montifiore Einstein and NewYork-Presbyterian.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the strike amid worries it could jeopardize critical care for thousands of patients in the city.

NYSNA said nurses at Mount Sinai started the strike at 6 a.m., while nurses at the remaining hospitals started picketing an hour later.

Nurses strike outside Mount Sinai West Hospital on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in New York. Yuki Iwamura / AP

The union said it will provide another update during a news conference Monday morning.

What's holding up negotiations

Both sides bargained throughout the weekend, but were unable to make a deal.

NYSNA has accused Montefiore, Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian of putting profits over safe patient care.

The union said the wealthiest hospital systems in the city are refusing to compromise on issues like pay raises, safe staffing levels, full health care coverage, pensions and workplace protections against violence.

"Instead of guaranteeing health care for nurses, these wealthy hospitals are pushing to cut health benefits for nurses who put their own health on the line to care for New Yorkers," Nancy Hagans, president of NYSNA, said on Saturday.

A statement from Montefiore called some of the demands "reckless and irresponsible."

The hospitals all called the strike "reckless" in a joint statement accusing the nurses of abandoning patients.

"NYSNA leadership has chosen to abandon patients in their time of need, but Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai, and NewYork-Presbyterian will not. Their decision to walk out on our patients can only be described as reckless," the hospitals said.

Some hospitals in the area were able to reach a deal with NYSNA, including all of Northwell Health facilities in Nassau County, while others previously pulled back their strike notices.

What the strike means for patients

Gov. Hochul last week signed executive orders to ensure the State Department of Health has staff at the impacted hospitals for the duration of the New York City nurses strike, ensuring patient safety and continuity of care.

Hospital officials said no one should delay treatment or put off appointments, but patients should be alert for any direct updates from their health care providers.

NYSNA also said patients should continue to seek care, with leaders at a news conference Sunday saying going to get care is not crossing a strike line.

The bottom line for patients is that the hospitals will remain open and care will continue during the strike.

Mamdani on nurses strike

