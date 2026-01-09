Thousands of nurses at some NYC hospitals could strike beginning Monday

A major nurses strike is looming in New York City.

Some union nurses say if they don't reach deals on a new contract improving patient safety and the protection of benefits by Monday, thousands of nurses could walk off the job.

Nearly 16,000 nurses could strike if deal isn't reached

NYSNA has already reached tentative agreements for at least six hospitals so far, while negotiations continue through the weekend at Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West, Montefiore and NewYork-Presbyterian.

A joint statement from Montefiore, Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian said, in part, "Their decision to walk out on our patients can only be described as reckless."

Montefiore, Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian added, "We ask NYSNA leadership to reconsider their decision to strike. But if a strike occurs, we are ready to safely care for our patients whatever the duration."

CBS News New York is still awaiting a response from the League of Voluntary Hospitals and Homes, representing nonprofit medical care facilities.

"If we cannot take care of ourselves, how are we gonna take care of our patients?"

An emergency solidarity action organized by nurses with the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) was held Friday outside of the League of Voluntary Hospitals and Homes. They made their plea to protect their health benefits, safe staffing and patient safety in their updated contracts.

"It's basic needs to have. Because if we cannot take care of ourselves, how are we gonna take care of our patients?" said Goodness Iheanachor, a nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital. "It's just hard, that's all."

It's become emotional for Iheanachor, who said she just wants to be with her patients. She said she doesn't want to be disciplined for standing up for them, especially after an incident at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on Thursday night where police shot and killed an armed patient.

"We ask you, please go to our sister facilities, and go to a H&H public sector hospital that will be working throughout this time that we are out on strike," Gonzalez said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order to make sure the Department of Health ensures hospital contingency plans.