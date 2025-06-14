FBI releases new photo of Vance Boelter, wanted in Minnesota lawmakers' shootings

Law enforcement officials are searching for 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses early Saturday morning.

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman was shot and killed at her Brooklyn Park home, according to a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Her husband Mark was shot at the home and died at the hospital. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot and wounded roughly 5 miles away at their home in Champlin. Both lawmakers were members of the Democratic Party, representing the northwest corner of the Twin Cities.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Boelter stands at 6-foot-1, weighs roughly 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Saturday morning in Minneapolis, wearing a light-colored cowboy hat, dark long-sleeve shirt, light pants and carrying a dark bag.

If anyone sees Boelter, officials urge people not to approach him, and to call 911. He should be considered "armed and dangerous," Superintendent Drew Evans with the Minnesota BCA said. Evans added that investigators believe Boelter is working to leave the Twin Cities area.

While Evans said that Boelter and Hortman had both attended some of the same public meetings, it is unclear if they actually knew each other.

"We still don't know if additional people are involved, but this individual is the one that we're looking as a person of interest right now. But there may be other people with him and we would like to speak to anybody that may have had contact with him at any point in time," Evans said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a photo Saturday afternoon that appears to show Boelter standing outside of one of the lawmakers' homes, wearing a mask and dressed like a police officer. The FBI says it is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Boelter's arrest and conviction.

The FBI released this image taken from home security video showing Vance L. Boelter, the suspect in the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers on June 14, 2025. FBI

Anyone with information about Boelter's whereabouts is asked to call the tipline at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

"This was a deliberate and violent attack on public servants and their families. We are working with our law enforcement partners and using every available resource to locate and apprehend Vance Boelter. We urge anyone with information to come forward—no detail is too small. The public's vigilance is critical in bringing this individual to justice," said FBI Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr.

What we know about Vance Boelter

Boelter's known address is a rural home in Sibley County, near the town of Green Isle.

He works as the Director of Security Patrols at Praetorian Guard Security Services. He previously worked as a general manager at a convenience store chain and at a food manufacturer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In 2016, Boelter was appointed as a private sector representative to the Minnesota Governor's Workforce Development Council by former Gov. Mark Dayton. He served until 2019, when he was appointed by Gov. Tim Walz as a business member on the Governor's Workforce Development Board. His term ended in January of 2023, according to state records.

He had been living most recently in a home in north Minneapolis, according to a law enforcement source close to the investigation.

Officials said Brooklyn Park police arrived at Hortman's home around 3:35 a.m. and found a police SUV with emergency lights on. The suspect then exited Hortman's home and exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing on foot. Investigators said they believed the suspect was dressed like a police officer.

There was an extensive list of possible targets among writings found in Boelter's vehicle. The list included more than 50 individuals including officials outside of Minnesota, and including abortion rights advocates and abortion facilities.

There were also fliers in his car referencing a "No Kings" rally. Following the shootings, officials canceled all "No Kings" protests that had been planned in the state for Saturday.

