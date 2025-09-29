South Florida sees rip currents, gusty winds as Tropical Storm Imelda passes

Tracking the tropics: Fringes of Tropical Storm Imelda being felt in parts of Florida

As Tropical Storm Imelda passes to the east over the Bahamas, South Florida dealt with indirect impacts.

Most woke up to mainly dry conditions Monday, but later spotty showers developed as the breeze built up.

Imelda came close enough to create an increased pressure gradient, and was windy at times with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph.

Hazardous marine conditions were expected Monday and are expected to last through midweek. A tropical storm watch and a small craft advisory was in effect for the Atlantic waters. A small craft caution was also in effect for the Keys waters due to choppy conditions.

There was also a dangerous high risk of rip currents for coastal Miami-Dade, coastal Broward and coastal Palm Beach counties through late Wednesday night. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to the rip currents and rough surf.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s on Monday under mostly sunny skies. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon when you factor in the humidity.

South Florida stays breezy on Tuesday with wind gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. The chance of rain will be lower on Tuesday due to drier air filtering in across South Florida as Imelda continues to lift northward. It will eventually move northeastward away from the U.S.

Some quick showers will be possible, but the rain will not be widespread. As the winds shift more out of the west, we'll heat up to around 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be breezy but not as blustery as the start of the week, as Imelda will continue to push further away from South Florida. It will be mostly sunny with northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Passing showers and storms will be possible.

By late week, deeper moisture will move in and increase the chance of rain as we kick off the month of October. Scattered storms are expected Thursday through the weekend with a slight decrease to the mid to upper 80s for daily high temperatures.

Rough conditions reported in Deerfield Beach

Rough surf and yellow warning flags kept most swimmers out of the water at Deerfield Beach on Monday, as Tropical Storm Imelda churned offshore and rip currents raised safety concerns.

"I can feel a strong riptide. It's like I'm getting pulled out. It can be dangerous for sure," said beachgoer Evert Jansen.

"I'm not afraid, but I'd like it to be more peaceful, a little less wave," added his daughter, Laura Jansen.

Rip currents—powerful, narrow channels of water that can pull even strong swimmers out to sea—remain the biggest concern.

"It's not too bad but when the wind picks up, it can be calm and the next set comes in, people get swept off their feet," said Mike Brown, Deerfield Beach's ocean rescue chief. He advised beachgoers to swim near lifeguards.

Red flags in Boca Raton

Just a few miles north in Boca Raton, conditions were even rougher. Lifeguards there flew red flags Monday to indicate hazardous surf.

About two dozen surfers braved the waves despite the warnings.

Surfers chase waves

Whitney Thorn was at the beach recording her husband and children, who are competitive surfers.

"They have been watching the surf reports — the storms out in the Atlantic — and so we came for the good surf," Thorn said.

Visitors describe rough but refreshing water

Some visitors still waded in despite the conditions. Tori Boley, visiting from Wyoming, and Shaquail Johnson of West Palm Beach said they enjoyed the challenge.

"Basically, when you are in it's hard to keep your balance," Johnson said.

"It's a little rough but refreshing. I loved it, we are going back in," Boley said.