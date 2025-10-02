Miami-Dade, Broward face risk of flash flooding after more rain hits South Florida

More rounds of rain to hit South Florida causing potential flooding risks for Miami-Dade, Broward

More rounds of rain to hit South Florida causing potential flooding risks for Miami-Dade, Broward

Although Thursday started out dry, more rainstorms will develop later in the afternoon with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed Broward and northern Miami-Dade counties under a level 1 risk of flash flooding.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The risk of dangerous rip currents remains high through the weekend. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. A small craft advisory continues for the Atlantic waters.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Keys waters.

On Friday, the wet weather will move in earlier in the morning with scattered showers and storms around throughout the day.

There is a low risk of flash flooding for Broward and Miami-Dade counties tomorrow and Saturday.

Deep tropical moisture will keep the chance of rain high through the weekend with scattered storms expected daily.

According to the National Hurricane Center, an area of low pressure may develop near the northwestern Bahamas and South Florida this weekend. This area has a low potential, a 10% chance, of development.

Regardless of development, the moisture associated with this system will enhance the chance of rain this weekend.