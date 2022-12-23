Watch CBS News
Miami to have one of its coldest Christmas Days in 27 years

By Dave Warren

CBS Miami

MIAMI - A persistent northwest wind along with lingering clouds have the chance to make this one of the coldest Christmas Days since 1995.

For the purpose of this ranking, we look at the lowest high temperatures recorded at Miami International Airport since 1937.

In 1983, it only reached 51 degrees but both 1989 and 1995 saw temperatures staying below 60 degrees.

The forecast high for Sunday, December 25th is 59 degrees, which would tie the 59-degree high in 1995, making this the third lowest high temperature.

As recent as 2020, the low-temperature Christmas morning was 49 degrees. Unlike that year, however, clouds and a strong northwest wind will persist which will keep temperatures down throughout the day. Throw in a shower or two and temperatures may be stuck in the 50s for much of the weekend including Christmas Day.

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

December 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

