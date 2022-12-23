South Florida cold weather shelters: Places to stay safe during Arctic blast

MIAMI - It's going to get cold this weekend by South Florida standards as an Arctic blast of frigid air blankets the state.

Broward and Miami Dade counties have activated their cold weather response plans to provide help for those in need during the cold snap.

Here's a list of pick-up points:

Salvation Army 1445 W. Broward Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL (6:30 p.m.)

Northeast Transit Center MLK Boulevard and Dixie Hwy Pompano Beach, FL (6:30 p.m.)



Here's a list of shelters:

Broward County: Shelters expected to open at 6 p.m. Friday with temperatures forecast to drop into the 40s. Shelters will close at 9 a.m. on Saturday and reopen at 6 p.m. for those in need, the county tweeted.

Hope South Florida, 1100 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

The Salvation Army, 1445 Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Homeless Help Line can be reached at 954-563-4357 or go here for more information about homeless services providers.

BROWARD COUNTY COLD SHELTER LOCATIONS:

For more information call 954-563-4357

Miami-Dade County: The Homeless Trust, which works with the county, said it has activated a cold weather response plan because temperatures are forecast to fall below 50 degrees. The agency did not provide a list of locations for those needing shelter.

Click here for list of Miami-Dade Homeless Trust service providers.