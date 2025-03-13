Demolition continues at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park as dozens fight vacancy order

Demolition started again at a Sweetwater mobile home park, where dozens of residents have been fighting a vacate order.

Residents of the Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park alleged that the owner of the land did not get the proper permit and their health is at risk. But the owner said everything is being done up to code.

"As far as we know they don't have the permit to do it," Enrique Zelaya, one of the dozens of residents who still live at Li'l Abner, told CBS News Miami.

More than 900 families once lived here, but the majority have left after they received a letter in November stating that if they left by the end of January, they would be compensated.

Zelaya stayed and he was not happy about seeing the trailer that caught fire over the weekend being demolished four days later.

"I'm sure they did not comply with all the regulations there is to manage asbestos," he said.

"Most of these trailers are pre-1980 — 1977 — they're likely to have asbestos," said attorney David Winker, who is representing the dozens of residents who chose to stay at their mobile homes.

Winker filed a lawsuit against the owner of Lil' Abner Mobile Homes Park.

The firm that speaks on behalf of the owner of the land is The Urban Group, and they responded to CBS News Miami's inquiry with a statement: "We are committed to the continued safety of our community and began permitted demolition of vacated mobile homes today following the protocol required by the County. Demolition and cleanup will continue until the park is clear."

"As you can see, there's no water suppression," Winker said. "That's one of the requirements [to fight asbestos]."

Amparo Albernas lives next to one of the houses demolished on Northwest 6th Terrace.

"They started working at 7 a.m., [and] I have asthma," he said. "There is no consideration for anybody."

According to Miami-Dade's Department of Environmental Protection, The Urban Group has a permit to demolish and the county authorized it.

The City of Sweetwater provided CBS News Miami a document — dated March 13, 2025 — stating the owner was granted the permit to demolish trailers complying with the asbestos requirement.

"There are families, human beings still living here, please have some consideration," said Miguel Hernandez.