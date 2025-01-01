Sweetwater families face new year without celebration amid eviction crisis

MIAMI - For families at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park, the new year began not with celebrations, but with the daunting task of packing their belongings into U-Haul trucks and an uncertain future.

"There isn't a reason to celebrate," said Maria Carla Hernandez, 21, struggling to hold back tears as she watched neighbors move out.

Hernandez's family, unable to afford relocation, is staying until the final deadline of May 19, 2025.

"My mom doesn't have a lot of money and we don't have anywhere to go. We're staying here until the end and figuring things out. It's our only option," she said.

The park, home to at least 900 families, was notified last month by its owner, CREI Holdings, that all residents must leave by May. Those who vacate by the end of January will qualify for $14,000 in compensation, but payments decrease for families who remain longer.

Approximately 185 families have filed a class-action lawsuit against CREI Holdings, the City of Sweetwater and Miami-Dade County, seeking $50,000 per homeowner. However, CREI has warned that under Florida law, those who pursue legal action may forfeit their eligibility for compensation.

"I think it's absolutely disgusting what they're doing," said Hernandez.

Her mother, Marly Garateix, shared her anguish, particularly for her 5-year-old daughter. "It breaks my heart when she tells me, 'Mom, I don't want to leave my school. I don't want to leave my friends.' My little girl doesn't want to leave," Garateix said.

The property is slated for redevelopment into workforce and affordable housing, according to Urban Group, the company managing the land.

Garateix noted that while such housing may help some families, it offers no immediate relief for current residents.

"Those buildings will solve some families' problems, but the families who live here at Li'l Abner Mobile Park - we have nowhere to go now," she said.

As the May deadline looms, many families face the prospect of displacement and uncertainty, with the start of 2025 offering little cause for celebration.