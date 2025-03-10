Fire at Miami-Dade mobile home park raises safety concerns amid evictions

Safety concerns after fire breaks out at mobile home park in Sweetwater

A fire tore through a mobile home in Sweetwater over the weekend, destroying a home and adding to growing tensions among remaining residents of Lil' Abner Mobile Home Park, who are facing eviction.

"This is where I raised my daughters and grandmothers," said Marta Pulido, visibly devastated as she surveyed the charred remains of the home she and her husband had lived in for 44 years. "It's just so hard to see this."

On Sunday afternoon, panic spread among residents as flames erupted in the 11100 block of NW 2nd Terrace, dangerously close to occupied homes.

"I heard people screaming, so I ran out the door," said Gudelia Platt, who fears the fire was started by people breaking into abandoned homes.

Uncertainty as eviction deadline looms

The fire comes as the mobile home park undergoes mass evictions. Last November, residents were informed the property had been sold and they had to vacate by May 2025.

The first group of homeowners was offered $14,000 plus the value of their homes if they moved by January 31. According to the park's owner, 650 families have already left.

Many remaining residents, however, are fighting the eviction, with some refusing to accept compensation to move by March 31.

"We're going to stay. We have a case pending," said Roberto Guido, one of the homeowners determined to fight the eviction.

Concerns over safety and squatters

Residents said the growing number of empty homes has led to concerns about squatters.

"We live in a different stage in these trailers right now," Guido said. "You cannot even say anything because you can get retaliation where you live."

Attorney David Winker, who represents many of the remaining homeowners, warned that fire is the greatest fear in a mobile home park.

"The worst nightmare in a trailer park is a fire," Winker said.

City and property owner respond

The City of Sweetwater Police Department said there are no official reports of squatting at Lil' Abner Mobile Home Park.

"There were two incidents that led to arrests, not related to squatting," said Alvaro Zabaleta, spokesperson for the City of Sweetwater and its police department.

The Urban Group, which manages the property, said it remains committed to maintaining safety and will continue demolishing vacated mobile homes.

"Demolition and cleanup will continue until the park is clear," the company said in a statement. "Local authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, including whether arson may have been involved."