Residents of Sweetwater mobile home park fight eviction as redevelopment looms

MIAMI - Residents of the Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater say they have little reason to celebrate this holiday season as they face displacement from the place many have called home for years.

On Monday afternoon, more than 100 people attended a protest at the park, where over 1,000 residents are grappling with the looming January 2025 deadline to vacate the property.

Residents, who own their mobile homes but not the land beneath them, have been told the property will be redeveloped into affordable and workforce housing.

Luis de la Paz, a resident of seven years, said his home is now filled with boxes instead of Christmas decorations.

"Tomorrow is Christmas Eve, and I'm not thinking about my family or a family reunion," he said.

In November, residents received notices from the property's developer, Urban Group, informing them of the redevelopment plans.

Those who leave by Jan. 31, 2025, will receive $14,000 in relocation assistance, but those who remain longer will receive less. According to the developer, 117 tenants have already relocated, while 262 plan to move by the deadline.

De la Paz is among a growing number of residents joining a class-action lawsuit aimed at halting the redevelopment.

Residents and their attorney, David Winker, argue that proper notice of the zoning changes was not provided and that assurances were made to residents when they moved in that the land would not be rezoned.

"Luckily for these residents, there is a Florida statute that says you can't approve a zoning change that kicks out mobile homeowners without ensuring they have a place to go," Winker said during a press conference.

Sweetwater Mayor Jose "Pepe" Diaz acknowledged the residents' struggles and said the city is working to provide resources.

"We have a heartfelt understanding of the difficult times the residents of Li'l Abner Mobile Homes are facing," Diaz said.

"We remain committed to assisting the residents and will stand alongside them throughout these difficult times."

Despite the legal battle and community efforts, De la Paz expressed sadness and frustration about losing his home.

"In the neighborhood, everybody feels sad because we have nothing," he said.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent the evictions and challenges the legality of the rezoning process.

The outcome could set a precedent for mobile homeowners in Florida facing similar challenges.