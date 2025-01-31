Sweetwater mobile home park residents must move or risk forfeiting thousands of dollars

MIAMI - The clock is ticking for hundreds of families living in the Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park community in Sweetwater.

They are being forced to leave or potentially forfeit thousands of dollars.

Residents of the park, home to at least 900 families, were notified late last year by its owner, CREI Holdings, that they must leave by May. They also received notices from Urban Group, the property's developer, informing them of the redevelopment plans. Residents, who own their mobile homes but not the land beneath them, were told the property would be redeveloped into affordable and workforce housing.

Those who leave by Friday, Jan. 31, will receive $14,000 in relocation assistance, but those who remain longer will receive less.

Residents say that's not enough, some have spent $150,000 on their homes.

Approximately 185 families have filed a class-action lawsuit against CREI Holdings, the City of Sweetwater and Miami-Dade County, seeking $50,000 per homeowner. The lawsuit claims the owner violated deceptive trade laws by working with the county and city to change zoning for new development while renting space to new homeowners.

Roberto Guido said he plans to sue despite the risk.

"I'm going to stay here until the last. They're going to have to drag me out, take me out of that place because that's not right," he said.

In a statement, the management company said it had not done anything wrong and as of a month ago it had already helped more than a hundred families relocate.

CREI has warned that under Florida law, those who pursue legal action may forfeit their eligibility for compensation.