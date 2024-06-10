Husband of South Florida woman missing in Spain faces arraignment in her disappearance

MIAMI - The estranged husband of a South Florida woman who went missing in Spain is due in Miami federal court on Monday for his arraignment.

David Knezevich is facing a kidnapping charge connected to the disappearance of Ana Henao Knezevich, who was last seen on February 2, in Madrid.

Family members say Ana Knezevich had gone to Madrid in late December to get away from her husband and they were going through a nasty divorce.

A banner of a Colombian-born American missing woman Ana Maria Knezevich Henao, 40, is displayed on a streetlight in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 16, 2024. Manu Fernandez / AP

Prosecutors claim new surveillance video shows David Knezevich buying spray paint and on the day of Ana's disappearance spraying a security camera at her apartment. They said he was also seen leaving Ana's apartment building with a suitcase.

Last month, a judge ruled that David Knezevich was a flight risk and denied him bond.

Federal officials said records show David Knezevich flew from Miami to Turkey in January and then went to Belgrade, Serbia, where he rented a small Peugeot on January 29.

The owner of the rental car agency told investigators that when the car was returned in mid-March, someone had tinted its windows and added a new license plate frame, and it had traveled nearly 4,800 miles, the criminal complaint said.

Tollbooth cameras captured images of the same model Peugeot, with tinted windows, near Madrid in the late night and early morning of February 2 and 3. It had license plates stolen from another vehicle on the Madrid street where Ana Knezevich was living, the complaint said.

The Knezeviches have been married for 13 years. They own EOX Technology Solutions Inc., which does computer support for South Florida businesses.

