Brother of Florida woman missing in Spain asks the public for help, "We ask for justice for my sister"

MIAMI - Arraignment of a Ft. Lauderdale man charged with kidnapping his estranged wife in Spain has been postponed until June 3rd.

During a hearing in Miami federal court on Monday, David Knezevich's attorney requested two additional weeks for the arraignment of her client. It was granted.

Knezevich is charged with kidnapping Ana María Henao Knezevich in Spain. A Miami federal judge denied bond for the 35-year-old as he was considered a flight risk.

After the hearing, Henao Knezevich's brother asked the public for help in locating his sister

"We ask for justice for my sister. We hope that we find her soon. If anybody out there internationally, anywhere, if they have information about where she's at, anything they've seen, please come forward and contact the authorities so we can bring justice for her," said Juan Felipe Henao.

Family members say Ana Henao Knezevich had gone to Madrid in late December to get away from her husband as the two were going through a nasty divorce.

Prosecutors say on the day of her disappearance, David Knezevich was seen on surveillance tape buying spray paint and someone resembling him was seen spraying down a surveillance camera outside her apartment and then leaving with a suitcase.

Knezevich was arrested this month after arriving at Miami International Airport on a flight from Serbia "...for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Madrid, Spain on or about February 2, 2024,", according to the criminal complaint.

Knezevich initially told police that he was in Serbia at the time of Ana's disappearance. Officials now say he rented a car in Serbia and tracked her down. The car was traced to the street in Madrid where Ana's apartment was located.

The FBI has laid out a detailed case showing why agents believe he is behind his estranged wife's disappearance from her apartment in Spain, but gave no indication about what they think happened to her.