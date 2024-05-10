Husband charged in wife's disappearance in Spain is due in Miami federal court

MIAMI - The husband of a South Florida woman who went missing in Spain is due in Miami federal court on Friday.

David Knezevich was arrested at Miami International Airport last week "...for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a U.S. Citizen in Madrid, Spain on or about February 2, 2024," according to the criminal complaint. He is charged with kidnapping.

The judge will determine if Knezevich will be released or remain in custody. The lead attorney for his estranged wife's family says Knezevich is a flight risk.

Ana Maria Knezevich

Ana Maria Knevich traveled from Fort Lauderdale to Spain last December. Friends and family said she was in the middle of a nasty divorce with David.

Court documents show there is evidence that links Knevevich to his wife's disappearance. Investigators say someone resembling him was seen on video buying spray paint, spraying it on a surveillance camera at Ana's apartment, then leaving later with a suitcase.

There is also tracking information from the car he allegedly rented that was on her street at the time she vanished.

"We still have hope that we can find where my sister is, if she's out there. I just want to tell her we all love her, miss her, support her. We are her voice," said Felipe Henao shortly after Knezevich's arrest.

The Knezeviches have been married for 13 years. They own EOX Technology Solutions Inc., which does computer support for South Florida businesses.

Ana's brother, Juan Henao, told police David was angry that they would be dividing a substantial amount of money.