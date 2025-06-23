High heat, humidity and dangerous rip currents kick off the week in South Florida

South Florida is starting the week with warm, muggy conditions and a few morning showers drifting in on the breeze.

Temperatures are expected to climb to around 90 degrees Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with the heat index pushing into the mid to upper 90s due to high humidity.

While much of the region will remain dry, afternoon storms are forecast to move inland and toward the Gulf Coast, steered by the easterly ocean breeze.

A high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic coast makes ocean swimming dangerous on Monday. Authorities advise staying out of the water, though there are no marine alerts for boaters in Atlantic or Keys waters.

Tuesday is expected to bring similar weather — scattered morning showers followed by inland storms later in the day, with highs remaining around 90 degrees.

By Wednesday, rain chances begin to rise slightly with the potential for isolated showers. A more noticeable uptick in moisture arrives Thursday and into the weekend, bringing better chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms tied to a nearby disturbance.

Despite the increasing rain chances later in the week, temperatures will remain seasonably hot in the low 90s, with spotty rain possible through Saturday and Sunday.

