Deerfield Beach residents meet about possible breakup with Broward Sheriff's Office, creating first city police department since 1990

With an estimated $75 million price tag for Broward County Sheriff's Office's public safety services in 2026, the City of Deerfield Beach has hired the Center for Public Safety to look at the costs and required staffing for creating its own police and fire departments.

"People are concerned with financial transparency and the costs," said Stockton Reeves, Executive Director of the Center for Public Safety.

John Collins has lived here for about 20 years. He is open to either staying with BSO or starting a new police department.

"I want public safety," Collins said. "Whoever supplies it and does it the best at a cost that is reasonable, then that's who I think should be the agency that handles it."

Joshua Unseth owns a property in Deerfield Beach. He is open to the city having its own police department for the first time since 1990. He told CBS News Miami the cost isn't a concern for him.

"I don't think a Deerfield police force would cost that much more than BSO if it did cost any more. So, I don't have a problem with the cost, even if they increase it a little bit," Unseth said.

Deerfield Beach is not the only city examining its relationship with BSO

Both Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach have been looking into the cost of breaking up with BSO and creating their own public safety departments.

CBS News Miami reached out to BSO and a Deerfield Beach spokesperson on Saturday. Neither responded to a request for comment on Saturday.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in September that his agency has offered several changes to meet with the city, but the two parties haven't been able to finalize a new deal.

"BSO is not vacating, we're not leaving, we have no interest in departing a 35-year relationship," Tony said in September.

Pembroke Park also ended its partnership with the agency in 2022. The executive director of the Center for Public Safety says he's hoping to have financial estimates ready next month. In the meantime, Deerfield Beach can use BSO for up to two years while it explores different options.