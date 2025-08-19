Deerfield Beach officials consider breaking away from Broward Sheriff's Office

Officials in Deerfield Beach consider breaking away from the Broward Sheriff's Office

Police and fire services in Deerfield Beach are under scrutiny as city commissioners push to sever ties with the Broward Sheriff's Office following heated disputes over contract negotiations.

Cost at center of dispute

At Hooligan's Barber Shop, business owner Lucas Silva said he values the sheriff's office.

"Every time we need them, they are there. They help everybody," Silva said.

But commissioners said it may be time for change. They have been exploring alternatives, including forming a city-run police and fire department.

According to the city, the 2025 price tag for Broward Sheriff's Office services is $48 million. The city said the initial proposal for next year would raise that figure by 10% to $52.7 million.

Sheriff Gregory Tony said the additional money is necessary to provide raises and retain staff.

Commissioners, however, have resisted the increase and on Tuesday took another step toward a possible separation by voting on an ordinance to place police and fire under the Florida Retirement System.

Tensions rise between sheriff and city manager

Tony has pointed to City Manager Brimlow, a former BSO captain, as the source of stalled negotiations and accused him of misleading commissioners.

He told reporters last week that he was planning to report Brimlow to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"I have handcuffs and I can pick him up right now. I can arrest him right now," Tony said.