Pompano Beach holds meetings with residents about potential split from BSO, creating own police department

The City of Pompano Beach is the latest community to potentially split from the Broward Sheriff's Office.

City officials are looking into creating their own police department, but they want residents' input first.

Price and response are the top reasons for the breakup

Pompano Beach resident Nikki Stewart said she hasn't been satisfied with the sheriff's office response

"I was in a car accident, and it took literally four hours for them to come to the scene," Stewart said. "Until I said I needed an emergency vehicle to go to the hospital. No."

She attended one of four meetings held by the city while it conducted a feasibility study into creating its own police department. Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin told CBS News Miami in June that the price tag is getting bigger.

"BSO, they're doing a great job for us, but it's a hefty price tag," he said at the time.

City records show the city has paid BSO $53 million for police services in 2022. That number rose to $57.5 million this year. And, the proposal for 2026 climbs to $72.8 million, which includes 28 new positions.

CBS News Miami reached out to the city about the cost of creating a police department. A spokesperson said the city has hired a consulting firm to determine that number.

BSO did not respond to a request for comment.

Pompano Beach City Commissioner Audrey Fesik said the city is negotiating a new contract with BSO, saying that the results from the study could help negotiations.

"I don't think that the city can keep paying those kinds of increases unless they're warranted," Fesik said.

Other Broward communities looking to split from BSO

Pompano Beach now joins Deerfield Beach as the second city in Broward County that's looking into other public safety options instead of just the sheriff's office.

Deerfield Beach announced it's ending its 35-year partnership with the sheriff's office and is in a transition period. Pembroke Park also ended its agreement with BSO in 2022.

Pompano Beach will hold two more virtual meetings about getting its own police force on Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.