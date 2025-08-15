Pembroke Park police chief calls out BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony

Pembroke Park Police Chief Daniel DeCourse is accusing Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony of making "false statements" about the town's police force.

The accusations come as tensions grow between the sheriff and Deerfield Beach officials over stalled negotiations for police and fire services.

Pembroke Park, a small town of about 6,500 people, split from the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) in September 2022.

Chief pushes back on sheriff's remarks

"The false statements had to do with people that were fired for misconduct from the Broward County Sheriff's

Office," DeCourse said.

Sheriff Tony had said, "They're begging some for us to come back. We're answering the majority of their calls."

"Not true," DeCourse said. The chief said they are fully staffed, responsive and saving money.

"At the same token, I know that all these men and women that I have. I have great people," DeCourse added.

The dust-up is the latest fallout in what has become a public dispute between the sheriff and the city of Deerfield Beach over a new public safety contract for police and fire services.

Tony has blamed the city manager for stalled negotiations.

According to the sheriff, he has a meeting with Deerfield Beach's mayor next week.

He says that the money problem that Deerfield would have to pay over $7 million; he has a solution to that, that they have alternatives where it would not be quite as much, and also would not have any impact on taxpayers.