Deerfield Beach nears end of BSO contract as city leaders weigh next step

With just days left before its contract with the Broward Sheriff's Office expires, the Deerfield Beach City Commission is holding its final meeting of the fiscal year Monday night without a deal in place, raising the possibility of a major shift in policing for the city.

Tense negotiations with BSO

The city has posted a stark social media message cataloging the confrontational process of negotiating with the Broward Sheriff's Office, signaling Deerfield Beach may be ready to part ways.

"People are asking me to tune it down. I'm not gonna tune it down," BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony is quoted in the post

Former Deerfield Beach Mayor Bill Ganz called the situation both "stunning and disappointing."

"When you have the sheriff saying he's gonna take someone out, you need to keep personalities out of it," Ganz said. He argued Sheriff Tony set a bullying tone from the start, which caused the talks to unravel.

The city said BSO's latest offer remains too expensive. City Manager Rodney Brimlow, a former BSO captain who had previously stayed away from city hall over what he said were threats by the sheriff, has now returned, as the standoff continues.

Residents divided over policing future

Some residents expressed support for BSO, while others said it was time for a local police force.

Glenn Quesada says he's happy with BSO.

He had a burglary at his home and property was stolen.

"The three guys were caught in an hour. So that's good service," said Quesada, a 40-year resident.

But residents Bia Miranda and Marley Private said they believe a city police department might offer fairer treatment.

"A local force may be more respectful to citizens," Paiva said.

Wider implications across Broward

While Sheriff Tony announced Pompano Beach has signed a new contract, the agreement is only a one-year extension while officials conduct a study.

Other cities—including Parkland, Cooper City and Weston—have also not signed new BSO contracts.

Ganz said he trusts Deerfield Beach commissioners to put residents first.

"The commission here will do the right thing for residents," he said.

Deerfield Beach has begun the process of looking into whether to merge with another city or firm its own force.

From the date of the contract expiration, there is a two-year transition process where BSO services will remain intact.