Deerfield Beach surveys residents on possible split from BSO

Deerfield Beach on Friday asked residents whether they support the idea of leaving the Broward Sheriff's Office and forming independent police and fire rescue departments.

The city released an informal survey on social media asking for opinions on both services.

City officials said the move comes after Deerfield Beach and BSO failed to agree on a contract regarding deputies' pay. The current contract expires Sept. 30.

Sheriff Tony emphasizes longstanding relationship

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony held a town hall Wednesday in Deerfield Beach to address the issue.

"BSO is not vacating, we're not leaving, we have no interest in departing a 35-year relationship," Tony said.

He told residents he had presented three options to the city in hopes of resolving the contract dispute.

On social media, Tony shared that he went jogging with the SWAT team around Deerfield Beach, speaking with residents about the negotiations.

"We're arguing about .92%," he told one resident. "Less than 1%," he said.

Contract dispute could trigger transition

If Deerfield Beach and BSO do not reach a new agreement before the contract ends, the city has the option of creating its own public safety departments.

City officials said that if no contract is signed, BSO would continue providing police and fire services for one to two years while Deerfield Beach transitions to its own departments.