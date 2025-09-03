Broward sheriff, Deerfield Beach officials clash over contract as residents seek answers

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony faced residents at a Deerfield Beach town hall Wednesday evening to discuss a contract between the Broward Sheriff's Office and the city, as tensions continue to grow over stalled negotiations.

The meeting came after weeks of public friction between Tony and Deerfield Beach City Manager Rodney Brimlow, who the sheriff has accused of refusing to communicate with his office to reach a deal.

Mayor Todd Drosky and Brimlow did not attend the event, though Vice Mayor Ben Preston was present.

Contract negotiations at a standstill

"Our team has made a multitude of attempts to sit down and put these figures in front of the city manager, for a time length that extended past four months," Tony told the crowd.

The dispute centers on pay for BSO deputies serving Deerfield Beach. Last month, Tony escalated the conflict in a private roll call with deputies that later became public.

"You tell me if I should go absolutely nuclear on this and destroy him," Tony said during the recording, referring to Brimlow.

Brimlow, who previously served as a longtime BSO captain in Deerfield Beach, filed a police report against the sheriff over the remarks, citing a perceived threat. The report was dismissed, and Brimlow has since avoided city hall.

At the town hall, Tony addressed his comments directly.

"I recorded that roll call and was very aware of what I said and I don't take it back," he said.

Sheriff calls on city leaders to act

Tony told residents that BSO has presented three contract options but said Brimlow has failed to properly communicate.

"What is the city going to do? What are the elected bodies who are responsible of making decisions for the almost 87,000 people here—what are they going to do? BSO is not vacating; we're not leaving; we have no interest in departing a 35-year relationship, but they can't allow a city manager to make decisions for them," he said.

Vice Mayor Preston urged leaders to set aside personal disputes.

"What has to get out of the way is anybody's ego, even if it's mine or somebody else's—pride has got to get out of the way," Preston said. "When that's out of the way we can actually talk and make things happen."

Residents want resolution

Sheriff Tony spent nearly two hours outlining financial proposals and fielding questions from residents.

"I think it was very educational; I would hope that they could work something out," said Deerfield Beach resident Darrel Adams. "BSO has been here for 35 years and I would like to see BSO continue. I want to see a resolution to this."

Another resident, Phaedra Wiggins, called for open dialogue.

"Just everybody get to the round table—you know—sort it out—talk it out—at the end of the day, it's about the people," Wiggins said.

Tony said he plans to hold more town halls in Deerfield Beach. CBS News Miami reached out to Mayor Drosky and Brimlow for comment and is waiting for a response.

Click here to see details of the BSO proposals.