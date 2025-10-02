Deerfield Beach to split from Broward Sheriff's Office after 35 years, officials announce

Deerfield Beach is formally ending its 35-year partnership with the Broward Sheriff's Office for police and fire services, city officials announced Thursday.

According to a city statement, the transition period took effect Oct. 1. The agreement allows Deerfield Beach to continue receiving law enforcement services from the Sheriff's Office for up to 24 months while city leaders consider new options for public safety.

The city emphasized its appreciation for the "professionalism and dedication" of BSO personnel and described the longstanding relationship as a point of pride.

Mayor Todd Drosky said the city is committed to a transparent process and to ensuring public safety services meet residents' expectations.

