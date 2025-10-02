Watch CBS News
Deerfield Beach to split from Broward Sheriff's Office after 35 years, officials announce

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997.
Mauricio Maldonado

Deerfield Beach is formally ending its 35-year partnership with the Broward Sheriff's Office for police and fire services, city officials announced Thursday.

According to a city statement, the transition period took effect Oct. 1. The agreement allows Deerfield Beach to continue receiving law enforcement services from the Sheriff's Office for up to 24 months while city leaders consider new options for public safety.

The city emphasized its appreciation for the "professionalism and dedication" of BSO personnel and described the longstanding relationship as a point of pride.

Mayor Todd Drosky said the city is committed to a transparent process and to ensuring public safety services meet residents' expectations.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

