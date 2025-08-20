Watch CBS News
Dangerous heat threatens Miami-Dade and Broward, advisory issued

With feels-like temperatures threatening to soar to 110 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren said feels-like temperatures could reach 105 to 107 degrees in the late morning and early afternoon before showers develop and bring some relief.   

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory when the heat index, which combines temperatures and the humidity, is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher and last for at least two hours. A heat warning requires even more extreme conditions.

South Florida residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness.

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, stay in the shade or air conditioning during the afternoon hours or take frequent breaks if you need to be outside.

