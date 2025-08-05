Dangerous heat across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, advisory issued

Chance of rain rises this week, may bring some relief from sweltering heat

With feels-like temperatures threatening to soar to 110 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory when the heat index, which combines temperatures and the humidity, is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher and last for at least two hours. A heat warning requires even more extreme conditions.

Tuesday, Aug. 5, marks the sixth day in a row that Miami-Dade and Broward have been under a heat advisory. The streak started on Thursday, July 31.

South Florida residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness.

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, stay in the shade or AC during the afternoon hours or take frequent breaks if you need to be outside.

Highs will climb to the low 90s on Tuesday but when the humidity is factored in, heat indices will soar to the triple-digits. The chance of rain is low in the morning but scattered showers and some storms will develop in the afternoon through early evening.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters.

The chance of rain is increasing for the rest of the week but the timing will be change as the wet weather will likely arrive earlier in the morning due to a stronger east breeze. Storms will develop in the afternoon but they will be steered inland.

With more rain and clouds around, it will not be quite as hot as the last few days. Highs will be closer to 90 degrees late week and into the weekend. Scattered storms will be possible every day.