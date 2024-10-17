Wind advisory in effect for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade as fall-like conditions come to South Florida

MIAMI — It's finally feeling more like fall across South Florida with lows falling to the low 70s this Thursday morning courtesy of the first front of the season.

Thursday will be cooler, windy, less humid and mainly dry. The chance of rain is low with only a few isolated quick showers possible.

The breeze is building out of the north and northeast in the wake of the front. A wind advisory is in effect for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade Counties as winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday's wind advisory CBS News Miami

There is a dangerously high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the strong onshore winds. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean on Thursday. Gusty winds also lead to hazardous marine conditions. There is a small craft advisory for boaters along the Atlantic waters with northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots and gusts up to 30 knots.

The seas are expected to be around 6 to 9 feet, up to 11 feet with rough conditions on the bays. There is also a small craft advisory for boaters along the Florida Keys waters due to northeast winds of 25 knots. The seas are expected around 3 to 5 feet with extremely rough conditions near shore.

The King tides continue due to the Supermoon and higher-than-normal tides.

Thursday's coastal flooding alerts CBS News Miami

The next high tide in Fort Lauderdale will take place at 9:19 a.m. and 9:29 p.m. The next high tide in Miami will take place at 9:04 a.m. and 9:14 p.m. The next high tide in Key West will take place at 10:45 a.m. and 10:21 p.m.

On Friday, the chance of rain will increase and the humidity will begin to creep back up.

Scattered showers will be possible with highs remaining in the low 80s and passing showers will be possible on Saturday due to more moisture around. On Sunday, expect drier conditions with lower rain chances and temperatures warming up near the mid-80s. It stays windy into the weekend.

Then, expect warmer weather next week with lows in the mid-70s and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT Weather 7-Day Forecast CBS News Miami