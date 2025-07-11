Pro boxer Gervonta Davis arrested in South Florida for alleged domestic violence incident

Champion boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Doral on Father's Day, according to police.

Davis and the woman were in a relationship for four years and have two children together.

According to the woman, on Sunday, June 15, just after 5 p.m., Davis arrived at her residence to pick up the children for Father's Day.

Woman claims argument escalated into violence

The woman told police she and Davis began to argue, and it escalated into a physical confrontation, according to the arrest report.

The woman told investigators that Davis instructed her to remove the kids from his vehicle because he no longer wanted to take them, according to the report. She said she was leaning into the rear passenger door to get their daughter out of the back seat when Davis moved the driver's seat and hit her in the back of the head, according to the report.

Gervonta Davis Miami-Dade Corrections

The woman said he then slapped her in the face, according to the report, which caused a cut on her lower lip.

According to the woman, she immediately texted her mom that Davis was physically assaulting her and asked if she could come outside, according to investigators.

The woman's mother told police that when she got the message, she went outside and found her daughter distressed and crying as she argued with Davis, according to the report. She also showed investigators a cellphone video of the fight. In the video, Davis is seen throwing a small box at his ex-girlfriend as they argued, according to the report.

After Davis left, the woman and her mother went to Baptist Health Hospital in Doral, where she reported a domestic battery incident.

Doral police said they issued a probable cause message to law enforcement requesting that they detain Davis if they come in contact with him.

On Friday, July 11, Davis was taken into custody by Miami Beach Police. He was taken to the Doral Police Department, where he refused to read aloud or sign a Miranda warning, according to the report. He was then arrested, charged with one count of domestic battery, and taken to the county jail for processing.

Davis has had legal trouble in the past

Davis, who announced that he planned to retire and seek therapy at the end of 2025, is a well-known name in the sport of boxing and a Baltimore City native.

He grew up in East Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood. In December 2023, he donated money to help rehabilitate homes in the community.

Davis is a two-time Super Featherweight World Champion, according to the World Boxing Association.

Davis has had a few legal issues in the past.

In May 2023, Florida prosecutors dropped a separate battery case against Davis after a woman who accused him of slapping her at his mansion said she did not wish to proceed with prosecution.

Davis also pleaded guilty in February 2023 to a hit-and-run crash that injured four people.