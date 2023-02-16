Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis pleads guilty in 2020 hit-and-run crash

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty Thursday to four traffic offenses in connection to a hit-and-run crash that injured four people in 2020, WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner reports.

The 27-year-old West Baltimore native was charged with 14 counts related to the November 2020 crash, including four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury, court records show.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2020. Davis is accused of being behind the wheel of a Lamborghini that ran a red light at the intersection of Washington and Martin Luther King boulevards, struck another vehicle and fled the scene.

Four people inside the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital for treatment, but their injuries were not said to be serious.

In exclusive video obtained by WJZ, the Lamborghini can be seen crashing into a fence. Then its occupants get out and take off.

The crash happened just days after Davis successfully defended his WBA Lightweight Championship.

Fliers circulated on social media about a celebration for Davis at a Baltimore nightclub earlier that night. A law enforcement source told WJZ the crash happened less than 30 minutes after he left the club.

Davis has a perfect 28-0 boxing record with 26 knockouts.