Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida prosecutors drop battery case against Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis

/ The Baltimore Banner

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Florida prosecutors on Monday dropped a charge of battery against Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis after a woman who reported that he slapped her at his mansion stated that she did not wish to proceed with the prosecution.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office arrested Davis at his home on Dec. 27, 2022, after a woman called and stated that he had slapped her on the side of the head, leaving a small wound on the inside of her lip. He was later released from the Broward County Main Jail after posting $1,000 bond.

... this story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Florida prosecutors drop battery case against Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis

First published on May 22, 2023 / 10:42 AM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.