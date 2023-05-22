Florida prosecutors on Monday dropped a charge of battery against Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis after a woman who reported that he slapped her at his mansion stated that she did not wish to proceed with the prosecution.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office arrested Davis at his home on Dec. 27, 2022, after a woman called and stated that he had slapped her on the side of the head, leaving a small wound on the inside of her lip. He was later released from the Broward County Main Jail after posting $1,000 bond.

... this story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Florida prosecutors drop battery case against Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis