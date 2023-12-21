Watch CBS News
Boxing champ Gervonta "Tank" Davis pays to rehab homes in Sandtown-Winchester

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City recognized boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis on Thursday.

City Council President Nick Mosby presented him with a proclamation.

Davis donated his money to help rehab some vacant buildings in the neighborhood he grew up in -- Sandtown-Winchester.

"Me and my team are going to continue to press hard and continue to build houses and hopefully get rec centers, and stuff like that, and pour back into the city more," Davis said. 

Davis is currently the World WBA Super Featherweight champion.

