Boxing start Gervonta Davis arrested, accused of domestic violence

FORT LAUDERDALE - Just days before his scheduled match against Hector Luis Garcia, boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested in Parkland.

Davis, 28, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to jail records.

Details about the allegations made against him have not been released.

The star boxer has been arrested several times in the past few years. In 2020, he was accused of roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Florida.

It is unclear if the arrest will change plans to step into the ring with Garcia on January 7th in Washington D.C.