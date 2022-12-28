Watch CBS News
Local News

Boxing start Gervonta Davis arrested, accused of domestic violence

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE - Just days before his scheduled match against Hector Luis Garcia, boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested in Parkland.

Davis, 28, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to jail records.

Details about the allegations made against him have not been released.

The star boxer has been arrested several times in the past few years. In 2020, he was accused of roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Florida.

It is unclear if the arrest will change plans to step into the ring with Garcia on January 7th in Washington D.C.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 10:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.