Archdiocese of Miami unveils migrant, refugee sculptures at National Shrine

Migrant and refugee sculptures unveiled at National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity

Migrant and refugee sculptures unveiled at National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity

Migrant and refugee sculptures unveiled at National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity

The Archdiocese of Miami on Friday unveiled two symbolic sculptures honoring migrants and refugees during a ceremony at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity (La Ermita) in Coconut Grove, with Archbishop Thomas Wenski presiding over the blessing.

Sculptures donated, blessed at La Ermita

Joining Wenski were sculptor Timothy Schmalz, creator of the works and philanthropist Miguel "Mike" Fernandez, whose family foundation donated the sculptures to the Archdiocese.

The two works, Angels Unaware and Be Welcoming, were chosen as tributes to the human dignity of migrants and refugees, the Archdiocese said.

Tribute to hospitality and faith

Angels Unaware depicts a boat filled with migrants from different historical periods and was first shown in South Florida in 2021 at Bayfront Park near the Freedom Tower.

Be Welcoming continues Schmalz's mission of highlighting Christian duty through art, officials said.

Friday's event also marked the kickoff to celebrations for the Feast Day of La Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre, patroness of Cuba.