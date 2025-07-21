Watch CBS News
Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski rides Harley to Alligator Alcatraz detention center, leads Rosary for detainees

Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski rode his Harley-Davidson on Sunday, leading a group of 25 members of the Archdiocese of Miami's Knights on Bikes ministry to the gates of the Alligator Alcatraz detention facility, where he led a Rosary and offered prayers for the men and women held inside.

Wenski parked his Harley alongside the others at the facility's entrance in a public demonstration of what he called "prayerful solidarity."

Rosary for the detained

"Decency requires that we remember the individuals being detained are fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters of distressed relatives," Wenski said.

"We wish to ensure that chaplains and pastoral ministers can serve those in custody, to their benefit and that of the staff."

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Miami said the visit reflects its ongoing commitment to ministering to incarcerated and marginalized populations.

Call for greater access

While the archdiocese has not yet received formal approval to enter the facility and celebrate Mass, officials said Wenski's visit underscores the Church's mission of mercy and accompaniment.

They remain hopeful that access will be granted, allowing clergy to provide the sacraments and pastoral care to those in detention.

Earlier this month, Wenski spoke out against the recent surge in immigration arrests and deportations.

"We all want to make America great again, but you're not going to make America great by making America mean," he said.

