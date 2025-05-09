Alexander brothers, luxury real estate brokers, face new charges in New York

Additional sex trafficking charges were filed Thursday in New York against luxury real estate brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother, Alon.

Oren and Tal Alexander were previously charged with using the wealth and influence they accumulated while selling high-end properties in New York City, Miami and Los Angeles to make it possible to rape and sexually abuse women from 2002 to 2021.

Prosecutors in Manhattan say they have spoken to more than 60 people who allege they were raped by at least one of the brothers.

The superseding indictment filed Thursday adds five new charges related to four alleged victims, including one female who had not yet reached adulthood when the offenses allegedly occurred.

No date was immediately set for the brothers to be arraigned. They had previously pleaded not guilty and are being held without bail.

Attorney Richard Klugh said in an email the "new charges, like the government's first two factually and legally unfounded efforts, show nothing but prosecutorial overreach. It is simply another swing-and-a-miss by a government that has gone off the rails in an overzealous, unwarranted pursuit."

Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York, said: "We will decline to comment beyond our filings to the court. This is an ongoing investigation, anyone who may have information related to this case can please contact 1-800 CALL FBI or alexander-case@fbi.gov."

The Alexander brothers were arrested in Miami and face state felony charges in Florida, along with their cousin, Ohad Fisherman.