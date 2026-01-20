Jury selection begins in Alexander brothers sex trafficking trial

Jury selection began in New York City on Tuesday in the trial of luxury real estate brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother Alon on sex trafficking charges.

The three are accused of using their wealth and influence to rape and sexually abuse dozens of women from 2002-2021. More than 60 people allegedly told prosecutors they had been raped by at least one of the brothers.

The latest indictment against the three claims they gave the women free travel and luxury accommodations before drugging and raping them in vacation destinations like the Hamptons.

Last week, it was revealed that Kate Whiteman, an Australian woman who was the first to allege she'd been abused by the Alexander brothers, was found dead near Sydney late last year. Officials there said her death was not considered suspicious, according to reports.

All three Alexander brothers have pleaded not guilty and are being held without bail. They were initially arrested in Miami and also face state felony charges in Florida.

The judge questioned more than 50 prospective jurors Tuesday and will question more Wednesday. Opening statements are set for Monday, and the trial is expected to last until early March.