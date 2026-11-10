2026 Nat Moore Trophy finalists revealed: Vote now for South Florida's top high school football player

Four of South Florida's top high school football players have been named finalists for the 2026 CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy, with fans now getting a chance to help decide who will take home the prestigious award.

The finalists were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10, during CBS Miami's 7 p.m. newscast. Fans can cast their votes here:

The finalists include Andre Hyppolite of North Miami Beach Senior High School, Nicholas Lennear III of Miami Carol City Senior High School, Mark Matthews of St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Amir "A1" Sears of Christopher Columbus High School.

Fans can vote for their favorite finalist through Sunday, Nov. 29.

The annual award recognizes the top high school football player in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, honoring not only athletic excellence but also leadership, character, academics and sportsmanship.

Public voting accounts for 10% of the final decision, with a selection panel determining the winner.

Here's a closer look at the four finalists competing for the 2026 Nat Moore Trophy.

Andre Hyppolite — North Miami Beach Senior High School

North Miami Beach senior Andre Hyppolite has emerged as a four-star prospect and University of Miami commit, earning recognition for his versatility on both sides of the football. The Chargers standout has played multiple positions and even stepped in at quarterback when the team's starter was injured, demonstrating his willingness to do whatever his team needs. Despite his growing national profile, Hyppolite credits his success to hard work and loyalty, particularly to head coach Jeff Bertani, who believed in him before he became a highly recruited player.

Read his full profile, here.

Nicholas Lennear III— Miami Carol City Senior High School

Five-star wide receiver Nicholas Lennear III has established himself as one of the country's most dynamic high school playmakers, using his speed, athleticism and versatility to create explosive plays. The University of Miami commit transferred to Miami Carol City for his senior season after spending three years at Miami Northwestern, bringing his talents to a new program while maintaining his focus on the game. Lennear, who began playing football at age 5, says he stays humble despite the attention surrounding his recruitment and prefers to let his performance on the field speak for itself.

Read his full profile, here.

Mark Matthews — St. Thomas Aquinas High School

At 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 300 pounds, St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Mark Matthews has become one of the nation's top football prospects despite having played the sport for only three years. The five-star recruit, who previously played basketball, credits his athletic background with helping him develop the flexibility and movement that have made him a dominant presence on the offensive line. Committed to Texas A&M, Matthews has made winning a national championship with St. Thomas Aquinas his top priority while hoping to cap his senior season with the Nat Moore Trophy.

Read his full profile, here.

A'mir "A1" Sears — Christopher Columbus High School

Christopher Columbus standout Amir "A1" Sears has earned recognition as the nation's top-rated athlete in the class of 2027, showcasing his abilities on both offense and defense. Sears reclassified from the class of 2028 and committed to the University of Miami in August, establishing himself as one of South Florida's most promising young football talents. Known for his confidence and aggressive playing style, Sears says his father has taught him the importance of staying humble and grounded despite his success.

Read his full profile, here.

Who won the 2025 Nat Moore Trophy?

Last year's Nat Moore Trophy went to Derrek Cooper, a standout running back from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School.

Cooper was selected from a group of four finalists that also included St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick, Miami Central wide receiver Brandon Kinsey and Miami Northwestern wide receiver Calvin Russell.

Previous recipients of the award include Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who won in 2023, and University of Miami standouts Malachi Toney, the 2024 winner, and Rueben Bain Jr., who received the honor in 2022.

The trophy is named after former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore, who played 13 seasons with the team from 1974 to 1986 and has remained active in South Florida through his community and charitable work.

The CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.