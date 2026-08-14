Meet Nick Lennear, Miami Carol City wide receiver and 2026 Nat Moore Trophy contender

For this week's CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee, we feature Miami Carol City five-star wide receiver Nick Lennear.

Lennear has become one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country, making defenders miss in the open field and turning ordinary plays into highlights.

"Really on the football field, man. I just ball out, man. That's all," Lennear said.

Lennear says his athleticism and versatility set him apart: "I'm really athletic. I play both sides of the ball. I do a lot of things you never seen before."

Aiming for the Nat Moore Trophy

Now entering his senior season, the University of Miami commit has another goal on his list: winning the 2026 Nat Moore Trophy.

"Nat Moore award, that's a great award. You know, I know a couple of guys that was there last year, like Derek Cooper, Calvin Russell. But you know, it'll be good for me to be up there just like them," he said.

Lennear's football journey started when he was about 5 years old. As he got older, he began to understand the opportunities the game could provide.

"My love for football, like really, I started when I was like five, so you know I didn't really know like what football could really get me until I got older, so like when I started knowing like what football could do for me, I just locked in and just kept pushing," he said.

A new chapter at Miami Carol City

After spending three seasons at Miami Northwestern, Lennear moved to Carol City for his senior year. Despite the new school and new expectations, he says his approach hasn't changed.

"I don't really let the outside get to me, man. I just stay humble and work," Lennear said.

And while Lennear isn't a man of many words, his game plan for Friday nights is simple: "Just get me the ball. That's it. Just get me the ball."

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.